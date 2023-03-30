Kenya opposition in fresh protests amid government warning

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s opposition leader Raila Odinga has led thousands of protesters in a third round of anti-government demonstrations as the interior ministry in charge of police has warned that no more violent protests will be tolerated. The opposition is blaming President William Ruto for the rising cost of living and alleges he illegally manipulated his election in last year’s polls, although the Supreme Court upheld the validity of the election results. Ruto, who on Thursday arrived back in the country from a four-day trip to Belgium and Germany, has remained adamant that the ongoing protests are illegal. Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki, who is in charge of police, said no more violent protests will be tolerated stating “we must halt the descent.”

