Nashville shooting timeline: What we know so far

Police response times to school shootings have come under greater scrutiny in the 10 months since the deadly event in Uvalde, Texas. In that shooting, 70 minutes passed before law enforcement stormed the classroom. On Monday, six people were fatally shot at a Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee. Police records show about eight minutes passed from the initial call of an active shooter to when Nashville officers arrived at the school. About 15 minutes after the school doors were shot in, the 28-year-old shooter was taken down. Nashville Police Chief John Drake says he didn’t have a “particular problem” with his department’s response.

