Wintry mix for while

Sloppy wintry mix for today, overcast mainly, winds SW 10-20+, especially in the lower valley, with a wind advisory. Winter storm warnings into our mountain areas, and winter weather advisories through the high country. Rounds of snow and then changing over to rain for some in the valley, make a slushy mix and then chances for more accumulating snow tonight 1-2" possible by Friday morning for the metro areas. Another wave brings more precip into Sunday as we endure the changeover from a long winter into somewhat spring-like weather ( for Idaho/Wyoming). This has been a doozie and that's a non-weather term. Hang on as we slowly move out of this trend of wet weather into some more cold to clear us out next week. More wintry weather will linger into April, as we shop online for hot weather destinations and plane tickets, right?

