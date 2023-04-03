Kansas lawmakers pass bill to help child sex abuse survivors

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislators have given final approval to a bill that would make it easier to pursue criminal charges or file lawsuits over childhood sexual abuse years after the abuse occurred. The House approved the measure Monday, and it goes to Gov. Laura Kelly because the Senate approved it last week. No lawmaker voted against the measure. Abuse survivors and advocates have been pushing for changes in recent years. The bill would eliminate limits on how long prosecutors have to file charges against suspects for any of a dozen violent sexual offenses against children. It also gives abuse survivors more time to file lawsuits for monetary damages.

