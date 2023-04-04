15 people charged, 16 hospitalized during UConn celebration

By Hector Molina, Evan Sobol, Jay Kenney, Olivia Schueller, Rob Polansky

Click here for updates on this story

STORRS, Connecticut (WFSB) — Fifteen people were charged with various crimes and 16 others were hospitalized for injuries during a celebration of the University of Connecticut men’s basketball team’s NCAA championship.

Of those arrested, most were UConn students, according to UConn spokesperson Stephanie Reitz.

“A small number chose to risk their safety and that of others by vandalizing or destroying property after the game,” Reitz said. “UConn Police will investigate the vandalism and other potential criminal offenses that occurred. Those responsible will face arrest and, if they are students, sanctions up to and including expulsion.”

Damage remained visible on the University of Connecticut’s Storrs campus Tuesday morning after the men’s basketball team’s championship win over San Diego State.

Rowdy celebrations broke out Monday night when fans took to the streets.

Many students just wanted to cheer their team on, but some took things a little too far.

Reitz said the vandalism primarily consisted of broken light poles in the center of campus, broken glass in windows in some nearby buildings and a Student Union door, a vehicle turned on its side, and fires set in trash dumpsters and on wooden benches.

Of the 16 people who were transported to area hospitals for evaluation of injuries, none were considered to be seriously hurt.

During the game, Gampel Pavilion was a packed house.

Students were loud and proud, and shook the grounds of the venue.

Early Tuesday morning, Channel 3 still saw some students out and about in celebration.

“There’s no other feeling. We’re out here on campus, the energy is just amazing. Everyone’s having fun, screaming. I mean a lot of stuff is happening – we’re just having fun,” one UConn student told Channel 3.

UConn Facilities Operations crews were on campus overnight and into this morning to document and clean up the damage. The damage estimates were still being determined as of Tuesday morning.

Classes and academic operations continued as regularly scheduled.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.