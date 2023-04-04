‘Operation Cookie Monster’: FBI seizes popular cybercrime forum used for large-scale identity theft

By Sean Lyngaas, CNN

The FBI has seized a popular cybercrime forum accused of facilitating large-scale identity theft, according to an FBI notice posted to the forum’s website on Tuesday.

The bureau seized the web domains of Genesis Market, an invitation-only crime forum that sells login information stolen from hundreds of thousands of computers, pursuant to a court order from the US District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, according to the seizure notice viewed by CNN.

The FBI dubbed the takedown as “Operation Cookie Monster,” a play on the forum’s sale of web browser information known as “cookies,” per the seizure notice.

Active for about five years, Genesis Market has played a key role in giving cybercriminals access to hacked computers for carrying out other forms of fraud such as identity theft and ransomware attacks.

CNN has reached out to the FBI for comment.

The seizure appears to be part of a broader law enforcement operation aimed at Genesis Market, according to the FBI notice, which bears the logos of numerous European law enforcement agencies from Germany to the United Kingdom.

The crime forum, which has advertised login details for personal bank accounts, grew out of research that hackers did on anti-fraud technologies used by hundreds of banks and payment systems, according to cybersecurity researchers.

Genesis Market also sells “digital fingerprints” — the set of data collected from computers that identifies individual users online. Advertisements on Genesis Market have claimed that as long as someone has access to a hacked computer, the computer’s fingerprints will be kept up to date, according to researchers at cybersecurity firm Sophos.

“In other words, Genesis customers aren’t making a one-time buy of stolen information of unknown vintage; they’re paying for a de facto subscription to the victim’s information, even if that information changes,” Sophos said in an analysis of Genesis Market last year.

The FBI’s seizure is the latest in a series of international law enforcement stings that increasingly involve coordinated arrests and raids on multiple continents. The FBI and Europol, the European Union’s law enforcement agency, in January 2022 seized computer servers after identifying “more than 100 businesses” that were at risk of being hacked by cybercriminals.

The law enforcement operation against Genesis Market comes on the heels of the FBI’s raid of another popular criminal forum, BreachForums, that had touted data stolen in a hack affecting members of Congress and thousands of other people. The FBI arrested a 20-year-old New York man accused of being the founder of BreachForums.

While arrests take some alleged cybercriminals offline, the acute demand for stolen personal data means that other alleged hackers often quickly spring up to take their place.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.