Pocatello Police urge people to stay off roads because of heavy snow

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Pocatello Police say road conditions in the Pocatello area are bad and are urging motorists not to drive until road conditions improve.

They report the Pocatello Street Department is working tirelessly to clear the roads from the heavy snow.

There have been a lot of stuck vehicles and accidents, they said.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until noon for several southern counties of Idaho. They expect an additional 3 inches of snow to accumulate in many areas and gusting winds as high as 45 mph.