Arkansas House OKs social media age verification requirement

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An effort to require parents’ OK for Arkansas children to access social media sites is advancing through the state Legislature. The House on Wednesday approved the restrictions that have the support of Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders. The bill is similar to a first-in-the-nation law enacted by Utah last month. Several other states are considering similar measures. The Arkansas bill would require social media companies to contract with a third party to perform age verification. Supporters say the requirements are needed to protect children. But opponents say they raise privacy and enforcement concerns.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.