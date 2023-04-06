Ex-New York suburban officer convicted in killing of 4

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — A former New York suburban police officer turned drug dealer has been convicted in the strangulation death of one man and the execution-style murders of three others. Nicholas Tartaglione was convicted Thursday in federal court after a three-week trial. The bodies were recovered from a mass grave in December 2016. That was about eight months after the four were killed about 70 miles north of Manhattan. An attorney says Tartaglione masterminded the killings after suspecting that one of the victims had stolen money from him. Defense lawyers had argued that Tartaglione had nothing to do with the killings.

