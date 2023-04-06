Journey of sweet dog, lost for 7 years then found in South Carolina, comes to sad end, owner says

By Janice Limon

Click here for updates on this story

SOUTH CAROLINA (WYFF) — The owner of a dog named Nugget, found in the Upstate and reunited with its owner after seven long years, gave a sad update on his journey this week.

Jessie Springer posted on Nugget’s Facebook page on Tuesday that the beloved dog had died.

“It is with a heavy heart that I have to let everyone know that Nugget went home to be with the Lord today at 12:30 p.m.,” she said.

The 16-year-old Jack Russel-Pug mix made national headlines in February when a woman in Travelers Rest spotted Nugget limping in the rain as she sat on her porch.

Nugget was microchipped, which led the woman and Carolina Loving Hound Rescue to Springer at home in Farmington, New Mexico, where she moved to in 2016 after living in Travelers Rest.

The story — and mystery — of Nugget’s journey warmed hearts and raised awareness about the importance of getting pets microchipped.

But despite his long, hard-fought struggle to return to his owner, time caught up with him.

“Nugget was a warrior and fought to make it back home … and when he did, he knew it was OK to just let go,” Springer wrote.

She asked anyone who wanted to remember Nugget to donate to Carolina Loving Hound Rescue, “because they made it possible to get him back home.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.