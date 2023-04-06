Suit tossed: Sweetgreen swaps salad name to appease Chipotle

A lawsuit over a salad has been tossed. Sweetgreen said Thursday it will change the name of one of its salads in response to a lawsuit filed earlier this week by Chipotle. Los Angeles-based Sweetgreen added the Chipotle Chicken Burrito Bowl to its menu last week. On Tuesday, Chipotle sued Sweetgreen in federal court in California, saying the rival chain was infringing on its trademark by using the “Chipotle” name to sell a product that is similar to a salad that Chipotle sells. Sweetgreen says it will change the name of the salad to Chicken + Chipotle Pepper Bowl as part of an agreement to resolve the lawsuit.

