Baton Rouge officers killed in helicopter crash laid to rest

By Eli Brand

BATON ROUGE (WDSU) — Two Baton Rouge police officers who died in a helicopter crash will be laid to rest Thursday.

Sgt. David Poirrier and Cpl. Scotty Canezaro’s services will be held Thursday, April 6, at Istrouma Baptist Church.

The church is at 10500 Sam Rushing Drive in Baton Rouge.

Visitation is from 9 to 11 a.m.

The service will begin at 11 a.m.

The helicopter crashed near Port Allen.

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened in an open field in Erwinville.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown and under investigation after the Federal Aviation Agency amended an original preliminary report saying the helicopter struck a tree before crashing into the field.

