Judge in Washington orders feds to keep abortion pill access

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A federal judge in Washington state on Friday ordered U.S. authorities not to make any changes that would restrict access to the abortion medication mifepristone in 17 Democratic-led states that sued over the issue, countering a ruling by a judge in Texas on the same day that ordered a hold on federal approval of the drug. The dueling decisions threw into question access to the nation’s most common method of abortion, one that scientists have approved for use for decades.

