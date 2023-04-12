Skip to Content
Mountain America Center to host local graduation ceremonies

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Mountain American Center in Idaho Falls will be hosting graduation ceremonies for several local school districts and the college of eastern Idaho.

Idaho Falls school district #91, Bonneville school district #93, Shelley high school, and CEI will all be holding their graduations at Hero Arena inside the Mountain America Center over the next several years, starting this May and June.

Each school will have its own protocols regarding tickets and attendance.

Graduation Dates:
College of Eastern Idaho Commencement Ceremonies: Tuesday, May 9th
Emerson High School: Tuesday, May 23rd
Idaho Falls High School: Tuesday, May 23rd
Compass Academy: Wednesday, May 24th
Skyline High School: Wednesday, May 24th
Shelley High School: Thursday, May 25th
Bonneville High School: Friday, June 2nd
Hillcrest High School: Friday, June 2nd
Thunder Ridge High School: Friday, June 2nd

