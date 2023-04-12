Mountain America Center to host local graduation ceremonies

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Mountain American Center in Idaho Falls will be hosting graduation ceremonies for several local school districts and the college of eastern Idaho.

Idaho Falls school district #91, Bonneville school district #93, Shelley high school, and CEI will all be holding their graduations at Hero Arena inside the Mountain America Center over the next several years, starting this May and June.

Each school will have its own protocols regarding tickets and attendance.

Graduation Dates:

College of Eastern Idaho Commencement Ceremonies: Tuesday, May 9th

Emerson High School: Tuesday, May 23rd

Idaho Falls High School: Tuesday, May 23rd

Compass Academy: Wednesday, May 24th

Skyline High School: Wednesday, May 24th

Shelley High School: Thursday, May 25th

Bonneville High School: Friday, June 2nd

Hillcrest High School: Friday, June 2nd

Thunder Ridge High School: Friday, June 2nd