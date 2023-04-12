Trump sues ex-lawyer Cohen, key witness in criminal case

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has sued the key witness in his criminal case, accusing one-time lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen of “vast reputational harm” for talking publicly about the hush-money payments at the heart of the case. The lawsuit filed in Miami federal court on Wednesday offered a preview of arguments that are sure to be featured in Trump’s response to charges brought against him. The charges concern payments Cohen says he made on Trump’s behalf during the 2016 presidential campaign to two women who threatened to go public with claims of an affair with Trump. Cohen’s spokesperson says the lawsuit represents “harassment and intimidation.”

By LARRY NEUMEISTER and MICHAEL R. SISAK Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.