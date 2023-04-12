US inflation fell in March for the ninth month in a row

By Alicia Wallace, CNN

The pace of US consumer price increases continued to cool down in March from last summer’s scorching-hot levels: Annual inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, dropped for the ninth consecutive month in March, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday.

Prices rose 5% for the 12 months ended in March, down from 6% in February. On a monthly basis, CPI rose 0.1% from February, as compared to a previous 0.4% increase.

Economists were expecting an annual increase of 5.2% and a monthly gain of 0.2%, according to Refinitiv.

