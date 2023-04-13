AP source: Harris/Rales group has deal to buy Commanders

A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that a group led by Josh Harris and Mitchell Rales and including Magic Johnson has an agreement in principle to buy the Washington Commanders from longtime owner Dan Snyder. Harris and Rales are set to pay $6 billion for the storied NFL franchise. It’s the most money a professional sports franchise in North American has been sold for, topping the $4.65 billion paid by Walmart heir Rob Walton’s group for the Denver Broncos last year. The sale of the Commanders is pending approval from the rest of the league’s owners.

