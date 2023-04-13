Lobsterman pulls in 5-foot military rocket 20 miles off Maine shoreline

By Kerry Brookes

CUSHING, Maine (WMTW) — It’s one heck of a catch!

A lobsterman based out of Cushing pulled something extra in with his traps on Monday.

Captain Cameron Pease and his stern man noticed something tangled in their trawler’s rope as they checked traps about 20 miles offshore. Pulling it into the boat, they discovered a 5-foot-long, 150-pound-missile.

Apparently undeterred, officials say the lobsterman brought it to shore and called police the next day.

The commander and bomb technician went out to analyze what turned out to be an MK 29 Mod-0 military rocket, starting with X-ray imaging.

“They said there was three to five pounds of explosives in the tip of it,” Captain Pease said. “It still should have been able to go off.”

State Police now say it’s lucky nobody got hurt. They used a countercharge to render it safe, allowing them to dispose of it properly.

Hopefully, Captain Pease and his crew have nothing more dangerous than a grumpy lobster in their traps next time they head out.

