Survival diaries: Decade on, Boston Marathon bombing echoes

BOSTON (AP) — In the decade since the Boston Marathon bombing, the streets and sidewalks have been repaired, and memorials stand at the site of the explosions to remember the three who died. But the healing continues. And, for many, the race itself is an important part. Bombing survivors with no previous interest in distance running made it a bucket-list goal. For others, friends and family entered on their behalf. Doctors and first responders and others affected by the attacks on April 15, 2013, have also been drawn back to the race on the Massachusetts holiday of Patriots’ Day. The 127th Boston Marathon is Monday.

