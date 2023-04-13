Ukraine stands firm on Crimea, wants Russia out of all areas
By ADAM PEMBLE
Associated Press
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s foreign minister says his country won’t budge from its demand that Russia withdraw its forces from Crimea, as well as from other parts of Ukraine that Moscow illegally annexed more recently. Calling the war in Ukraine “a bleeding wound in the middle of Europe,” Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Thursday all his country’s territory must be treated equally in dealing with the Kremlin after its full-scale invasion more than 13 months ago. Also Thursday, Russia voiced its latest grievances about a grain deal under which the warring countries export food around the world. The deal comes up for renewal next month.