US wholesale inflation saw dramatic cooldown in March
By Alicia Wallace, CNN
US inflation at the wholesale level continued its downward slide in March with annualized price increases sinking dramatically to 2.7% from 4.6%, according to the Producer Price Index released Thursday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
On a monthly basis, producer prices slumped by 0.5%.
Economists were expecting annual inflation, as measured by the PPI, to land at 3% for the 12 months ended in March and for no change from the month before.
This story is developing and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.