Expelled Russian diplomats are spies, Norwegians say

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A senior Norwegian spy agency officer says ”the intelligence threat from Russia is not gone, but significantly reduced” after Norway expelled 15 Russian diplomats. Inger Haugland of the Norwegian Police Security Service says Norway is “sure that they are intelligence officers.” On Thursday, Oslo said the diplomats were suspected of spying while working at the Russian Embassy. In Sweden, a person was arrested at the largest refinery company in the country on suspicion of corporate espionage, prosecutors said Friday. Swedish media said the suspect was a Russian woman. The case has been shrouded in secrecy.

