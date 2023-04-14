Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida evacuated from speech venue after sound of explosion

By Emi Jozuka

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was evacuated Saturday from a venue where he was expected to give an outdoor speech in the city of Wakayama, Japan’s public broadcaster NHK reported.

NHK said an “explosion-like sound was heard on the scene.”

According to an NHK reporter on the scene, it was “believed that something was thrown in and exploded.”

Japanese officials say Kishida is safe and unharmed, according to NHK.

The broadcaster released a video showing a man being arrested following the incident. It shows multiple men, believed to be police officers, holding the suspect on the ground.

The video also shows members of the public running away in panic during the evacuation.

This is a developing story. More to follow

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.