Mexico’s president vows to eliminate national news agency

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president says he will shut down Notimex, a national news agency that has been locked in a years-long strike against the woman he appointed to run it. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador argues there is no longer any need for the service. Founded in 1968, Notimex was generally a non-political service that mainly sent news reports from Mexico’s 32 states, many of which weren’t covered much by national newspapers usually based in Mexico City. It is the latest step in an effort by the president to control or quash independent government media, scientific or cultural bodies. López Obrador said Friday his carefully orchestrated morning news briefings are enough to keep the country informed.

