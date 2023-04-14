Private bill signings likely show DeSantis’ media strategy
By BRENDAN FARRINGTON
Associated Press
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is making a point to sign some conservative bills in private — including a six-week abortion ban — rather than using a public ceremony to call attention to new laws. Why isn’t known, but it could have more to do with his approach to the media rather than a fear of signing controversial bills in public. Last year DeSantis signed a 15-week abortion ban at an Orlando-area church. On Thursday he signed a ban on abortions after six weeks just before midnight in the privacy of his office. Similarly, DeSantis signed bills expanding school vouchers and gun rights in private ceremonies this year.