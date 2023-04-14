Wade Schvaneveldt pleads guilty to two counts of rape

SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KIFI) – At the Caribou County Courthouse on Friday, 52-year-old Wade Schvaneveldt reached a plea agreement in regards to the 20 counts of rape being brought against him.

With Judge Mitchell Brown presiding, the former Soda Springs girls basketball coach appeared in person in front of the judge and heard the ramifications of his plea agreement.

"The court will conditionally grant the state's motion, a motion dismissing counts one through 18 of the criminal information," Brown said. "Each of those charges charge rape. Those will be conditionally dismissed."

But in order for that conditional dismissal to occur, Schvaneveldt had to plea guilty to counts 19 and 20, which include the rape of one of his students and players who was under the age of 18 from March 2014 through April 2015.

After Judge Brown repeated the graphic charges to Schvaneveldt, he confirmed his guilt to both counts and Brown made his decision.

"The court finds there is a factual basis for his two pleas of guilty," Brown said. "The court further finds that Mr. Schvaneveldt has entered a knowing, voluntary and intelligent plea of guilty on count 19 and count 20 of the criminal information."

Both counts of the felony rape charges carry a maximum penalty of up to life in prison.

Schvaneveldt is required to issue a public apology to the victim in this case and will have to register as a sex offender.

He will also have to undergo a psycho-sexual evaluation and a polygraph before his sentencing hearing.

Schvaneveldt will be back in court on June 23 to await his sentencing.