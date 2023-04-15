Gunmen kill 7 at public swimming pool in Mexico

By Marlon Sorto, Fidel Gutierrez and Paulina Gomez, CNN

At least seven people were killed, including a child, when gunmen opened fire at a public swimming pool in Mexico on Saturday, according to local authorities.

An eyewitness to the attacks told local authorities the armed men had arrived at the pool and opened fire around 4:30 p.m. local time on Saturday, then damaged security cameras and a monitor before leaving.

The Mexican army and security forces have been deployed to search for the gunmen behind the attack, which took place in the city of Cortazar in the central state of Guanajuato.

When local security forces arrived at the site they found dead bodies, including one child younger than seven, and shell casings, the municipal government said in a statement.

In addition to the seven dead, one person was seriously injured and taken to hospital, it added.

So far, no arrests have been made and authorities say they are still investigating the motive.

