Boat used as house sinks at dock in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — Emergency crews were called to help stop a boat from sinking at a dock near downtown Portland on Saturday afternoon.

The 45-foot-long boat had been sinking all day and was nearly underwater when a FOX 12 crew arrived at the Riverplace Marina. Ropes holding the boat to the dock were the only reason the it hadn’t gone completely under.

Portland Fire & Rescue working with Multnomah County River Patrol worked to secure the boat.

The river patrol said this happens often and when it does, they work with a diver to place floats under the sinking boat to raise it back to the surface. A diver would be out later in the day, they said.

According to authorities, the boat is owned by a homeless person who uses it as their primary shelter, but is currently in the hospital.

