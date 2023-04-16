Police find 3 pounds of cocaine and 300 ecstasy tablets in Manchester home

By Kristina Russo

Click here for updates on this story

MANCHESTER, Connecticut (WFSB) — On Friday Apr. 13, police executed a search and seizure warrant at 11 Horace Street in Manchester.

While searching the home, investigators found an extensive drug operation where they found large quantities of cocaine and ecstasy tablets.

They also found 116 grams of crack cocaine and a loaded Springfield XD pistol and a variety of ammunition.

Police took 49-year old Joel L. Rivera into custody and held on a 250,000 surety bond.

He was charged with Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Operating a Drug Factory, etc.

Along with Rivera, 46-year old Raquel Medina was also arrested for Possession of Narcotics and Operating a Drug Factory.

Medina was released on a $50,000 non-surety bond.

Rivera and Medina are scheduled to appear in court on May 11.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.