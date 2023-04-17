Freak storm in Thailand capsizes fishing boats, killing 3

BANGKOK (AP) — Officials in Thailand say a freak storm in the country’s south has capsized a dozen fishing boats and killed at least three people. More than 100 others who were also at sea have been accounted for. Seven people were injured after the sudden storm off the coast of Nakhon Si Thammarat province on Sunday morning caused the fishing boats to capsize and damaged dozens of others in the Gulf of Thailand. A survivor whose son was among the dead said they encountered a wave about 13 feet high about an hour after leaving shore. He said they tried to swim to safety but strong currents eventually tired his son out.

