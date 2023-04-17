Italy pushes crackdown on migrants reaching its shores

ROME (AP) — Italy’s right-wing government is pressing ahead with plans to crack down on migrants after hundreds arrived in the last few days. Most of them were rescued either by the Italian coast guard or a charity boat. Still others arrived on Italian shores without help, including some spotted on a beach by residents of a tiny island south of Sicily. The number of migrants coming to Italy is about four times higher than the same period last year. The Senate will this week take up legislation to discourage migrant arrivals, including proposals to eliminate or shorten a period of special protection for those unlikely to get refugee status.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.