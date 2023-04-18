Elementary students hospitalized after ingesting drug thought to be candy

By WMAR Staff

ROCKVILLE, Maryland (WMAR) — Three Montgomery County elementary school students were hospitalized Monday after ingesting some kind of drug thought to be candy.

It happened at College Gardens Elementary School in Rockville.

Police say a group of students found a container of blue items they believed was candy.

Three of the students, each of them 7-years-old, briefly put the items in their mouth before spitting them out.

They soon started feeling dizzy which led to a visit with the school nurse, who then called 911.

The students were taken to an area hospital as a precaution and have since been discharged.

Although investigators never recovered the items, toxicology results indicate a methamphetamine related drug such as Adderall or MDMA (ecstasy or Molly).

“I am relieved that the students will ultimately be fine, but in many ways, what happened today is frightening,” said Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones. “I hope that it serves as a powerful motivator for parents to keep having the difficult conversations with their children about the dangers of taking or eating unknown substances.”

