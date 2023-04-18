Hometown Patriot: 100-year-old WWII vet recalls transporting critical supplies across the Pacific

By BILL LUNN

Click here for updates on this story

TAYLOR, Arkansas (KTBS) — 100-year-old Labon Tompkins sits on the front patio of Lake Erling home, talking about his recent birthday party and reminiscing about his days as a sailor during World War II.

Tompkins was drafted at the outset of the war and entered the Navy. After basic training, he was assigned to the USS Altamaha, an escort carrier.

“We transported goods and soldiers and tanks and planes to Australia. And we brought crippled men and beat up planes back,” Tompkins said.

Tompkins was a boatswain mate aboard the Altamaha, charged with maintenance while the ship was at sea.

“We’d see to it that the ship was cleaned up and everything was tied down,” Tompkins said.

While the Altamaha was technically a carrier, its job was more delivery of aircraft and other supplies to destinations across the pacific.

It could be especially dangerous for such ships loaded with valuable cargo critical to the war effort. The Japanese were trying to sink ships whether by air attack or submarine.

“We had good protection to Australia,” Tompkins recounted, saying they had escorts, like destroyers and other warships.

Tompkins said there were times he was scared, like when they were called to battle stations in the middle of the night. In addition to transporting supplies to Australia, he and his crew also made a run to India with supplies.

“That was one of the supporters of the war. In our favor, you know,” Tompkins said.

The South Pacific routes of the Altamaha also took the crew across the equator. Tompkins said that was quite a ceremony.

“The ones that hadn’t been across the equator were doing the serenading to the young people. It was their first time across,” Tompkins said.

Crossing the equator was also a notorious time of naval hazing. Those who had crossed before are known as “shellbacks.” Those crossing for the first time called “pollywogs.” All kinds of games were played in celebration of the crossing.

By 1943, Tompkins had been at sea nearly 17 months. He was assigned to a land based naval job and eventually discharged. He returned home to family in Arkansas. He looks back on his service with great pride.

“Oh, yeah. I thought it was a very good outfit,” Tompkins said.

His service took him tens of thousands of miles through enemy waters, delivering the critical weapons to win the war.

When asked what he liked most about serving in the Navy during World War II, Tompkins replied, “A good night in town, I guess.” His answer stirring laughter from friends and family members who had gathered for the interview.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.