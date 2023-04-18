‘I’m No.1’: Sacramento Kings fan says he has biggest collection of team gear

By Jason Marks

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — This season, more than any other in the past 17 years, Sacramento Kings fans have their eyes glued on their team, whether it’s on a TV or live at a game.

Christo Remiticado and Ryan Clark have been buddies since middle school, and for the first time in their friendship, they have a team to root for past the regular season. The last time the Kings made the playoffs was in 2006; Remiticado said he was nine years old that year.

When it comes to Kings fans, he believes he wears the crown and title of biggest fan. He pointed to his 828-square-foot apartment. There are bobbleheads, hats, toothbrushes and event Kings Oreo cookies.

“I’ve been collecting kings gear for basically my whole life,” Remiticado said. “It’s difficult to maintain everything because I want to display it and sometimes, it doesn’t fit the living room aesthetics.”

Remiticado said his girlfriend is allowing him to display everything as long as the Kings keep winning.

He also believes he has one of the biggest collections of Kings T-shirts in Northern California.

“I’m No. 1. I don’t even want to debate it,” he said.

He has T-shirts, somewhere between 250-300, hanging on a rack in the hallway and piled high on the kitchen table.

He also has 34 jerseys and another 30 jackets. One jacket, in particular, was $800.

The good news for Remiticado is he’ll stay surrounded by Kings gear through the playoffs, but if they keep on winning, not great news for his girlfriend.

“If the Kings win the championship this year, this will never leave,” he said while laughing.

