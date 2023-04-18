Skip to Content
Italy’s contested bid to crack down on migrants sparks flap

By FRANCES D’EMILIO
Associated Press

ROME (AP) — Bogged down by leftist opposition amendments, Italy’s Senate has delayed the start of a debate on the right-wing government’s contested immigration crackdown. With the new proposed legislation, Premier Giorgia Meloni and her right-wing coalition government allies want to eliminate or vastly limit the “special protection” status Italian authorities have granted to thousands of asylum-seekers who are unlikely to have their applications approved. Holders of that status can currently stay in Italy for two years and legally work during that time. Also, a minister’s warning to Italians about “ethnic substitution” triggered anger Tuesday, with an opposition leader saying the comments evoke the notion of “white supremacy.”

Associated Press

