One day divorce: Sacramento program helps separating couples get on with their lives

SACRAMENTO (KOVR) — Divorce can be messy, expensive, and can take years before it’s finalized. But in Sacramento County, there’s a one-of-a-kind program that speeds up the process in one day.

On a sunny, windy afternoon, a married couple of 10 years was headed to court.

“We’re here for the one-day divorce program, is that correct? Yes,” said Jude James Mize with Sacramento County Superior Court.

Judge Mize was hearing the case of Alicia Crawford versus Darnell Crawford, who amicably decided to end their marriage.

They took part in the One Day Divorce Program.

“We started it 10 years ago so that we could assist folks like yourself who simply want to, I assume, get on with your life,” Mize said.

The judge’s playful humor helped ease the tension in the courtroom.

“Normally, it takes like six months to a year to get your divorce,” Mize said. “Would you rather do that, or would you rather have it done today?”

From start to finish, the hearing lasted 10 minutes – ending with a handshake and lots of laughter.

“I almost cried, but I held it down,” Alicia joked.

The smooth process is made possible by volunteer law students and attorneys.

“I think the one nice thing about the one-day divorce is you don’t have parties who [are] constantly in a state of contention,” said Alexis Bobo, a senior paralegal.

So, what’s next for Alicia and Darnell?

“Making sure we do the best to raise our two children,” Darnell said.

The One Day Divorce Program is designed for couples who are low to moderate income. Judge Mize said the program is only offered in California.

