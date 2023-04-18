Overnight fire at Virginia Beach mobile home community destroys 4 homes

By Penny Kmitt, Madeline Miller

Click here for updates on this story

VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia (WTKR) — A fire broke out in a Virginia Beach mobile home community overnight, leaving four mobile homes destroyed, according to VBFD.

The department says crews were dispatched in response to the fire on Tuesday, April 18. They arrived at the scene, located at Colonial Run Mobile Home Park in the 1200 block of Baker Road, just before 3 a.m.

Eight people were displaced as a result of the fire and four mobile homes were destroyed, VBFD says. No civilians, firefighters or pets were injured.

At the scene, Jeffrey Valladares, who lives in the mobile home community, said he’s thankful his family is okay after evacuating their home.

“I walk up to my window, moved the curtain, and I see the flames, and I see the flames in the trailer next to me. And that’s when I told my wife, ‘Get up, there’s a fire, we’ve got to go,’” Valladares said.

VBFD says it’s investigating the cause of the fire.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.