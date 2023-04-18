Thousands join Holocaust remembrance march at Auschwitz

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Thousands of people have gathered at the former site of Auschwitz for the March of the Living. The yearly remembrance march falls this year on the eve of the 80th anniversary of the start of the uprising in the Warsaw Ghetto. Elderly survivors, some draped in Israel’s blue and white flag, assembled Tuesday under the gate with the cynical words “Arbeit Macht Frei” (Work Sets One Free) ahead of the march. The March of the Living, which takes place each year on Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day, begins at that gate and leads to Birkenau, the large camp 3 kilometers (2 miles) away where Jews from across Europe were transported by train and murdered in gas chambers.

