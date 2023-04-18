Transgender girls go to court over Arizona school sports ban

PHOENIX (AP) — The parents of two transgender girls in Arizona have filed a lawsuit challenging a year-old state law banning their daughters from participating in school sports. Attorneys for the families, whose names are not used in court documents out of fear for their children’s safety, filed a complaint Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Tucson. Attorneys argue the law violates the Equal Protection Clause under the U.S. Constitution and Title IX. The state Superintendent of Public Instruction, who is among the defendants, says the law is about fairness. The Arizona Interscholastic Association, the Kyrene School District in Tempe and The Gregory School in Tucson are also defendants.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.