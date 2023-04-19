Half the hospitals in Sudan’s capital are ‘out of action’ as casualties rise

By Jessie Yeung, Emiko Jozuka and journalists in Sudan

Half the hospitals in Sudan’s capital are “out of action” due to intensifying clashes, according to a leading aid organization — even as the number of casualties rise, with many of the injured in dire need of medical attention.

“According to the information we have in Khartoum, 50% of hospitals have been out of action in the first 72 hours,” said Abdalla Hussein, the Médecins Sans Frontière operational manager for Sudan. “This is because the staff weren’t feeling safe to go there or the hospitals themselves have been subject to shelling or bombing,” he said.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), at least 270 people have been killed and more than 2,600 injured since the clashes erupted on Saturday between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

At the heart of the conflict is a power struggle between the groups’ leaders: Sudan’s military chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti.

As residents cower from gunfire, international governments have called for a ceasefire so authorities can distribute aid and coordinate evacuations amid attacks on foreign nationals, including diplomatic staff.

On Wednesday, Japan said it was preparing to send its military to evacuate nationals from Sudan.

Japan has been able to contact all 60 of its nationals in Sudan, including embassy staff, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said during an emergency news conference. There are no reports of injuries among them, though food and water are scarce, and power cuts have become frequent as the security situation deteriorates.

Further details about the deployment of Japan’s Self-Defense Forces will be discussed in the future, he added

The United States has not announced any plans for an evacuation operation for Americans in Sudan, but has urged its nationals to stay indoors, shelter in place, and stay away from windows.

Other countries have published advisories to their national in Sudan. China has asked its citizens there to stay vigilant and to register their information online with the Chinese Embassy in Khartoum. The Indian Embassy in Sudan also issued an advisory on Tuesday asking its citizens to stay indoors and ration supplies due to looting.

Attacks on UN staff and expats

The advisories come as reports emerge of attacks on foreign nationals and staffers.

Armed personnel stormed the homes of people working for the UN and other international organizations in downtown Khartoum, according to reports in an internal UN document seen by CNN.

According to the document, the gunmen sexually assaulted women and stole belongings including cars. One incident of rape was also reported. These armed personnel, “reportedly from RSF, are entering the residences of expats, separating men and women and taking them away,” read the report.

CNN has not been able to independently verify the alleged attacks. The RSF denied the claims, blaming Sudan’s armed forces for committing the crimes while wearing RSF uniforms. The armed forces have denied involvement in the violations, and reiterated accusations that the RSF has committed crimes against humanity.

In separate incidents cited in the document, two Nigerian men working for an international organization were abducted and later released; a building housing the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs was targeted; and a rocket-propelled grenade hit the home of a local UN staff member in Khartoum.

Other incidents in recent days include a US diplomatic convoy coming under gunfire, the EU ambassador to Sudan being assaulted in his Khartoum residency, and three workers from the UN’s World Food Programme (WFP) killed in clashes.

