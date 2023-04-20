California could protect sex assault victims facing lawsuits

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Assembly has voted to advance a bill to protect sexual assault survivors from retaliatory lawsuits. The legislation comes years after a former state lawmaker sued a woman over her sexual assault allegations against him. Supporters hope it will counteract efforts to silence victims. The bill received overwhelming support Thursday. It would help victims recover money they lost from being sued over their claims. It still has to be passed in the Senate before reaching the governor’s desk. Amid the Me Too movement, lawmakers in California and many other states have resigned over accusations of wrongdoing.

By SOPHIE AUSTIN Associated Press/Report for America

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.