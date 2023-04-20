DOJ reaches multimillion-dollar settlements against oil and gas companies it says were failing to control harmful leaks

By Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN

The Justice Department reached million-dollar settlements in three major lawsuits against US oil and gas companies Thursday that it says will reduce air pollution and planet-warming gas emissions in more than a dozen states and territories across the country.

The settlements aim to resolve claims that several large companies were using faulty equipment to manufacture and refine natural gas, failed to control leaks and allowed toxic man-made chemicals to seep into the atmosphere beyond the allowable threshold set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

