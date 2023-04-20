Leaving drama behind, GOP warms to McCarthy in debt fight
By LISA MASCARO
AP Congressional Correspondent
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is working to round up the Republican votes needed to pass his debt ceiling package. It might be surprisingly easier than expected. That’s because the bill the Republican speaker has drafted includes many long-sought conservative priorities to cut spending. President Joe Biden says they are “wacko” Republican ideas that would harm Americans. Democrats are expected to vote against it. But Republicans are leaving the drama of their own party infighting behind, and rallying toward McCarthy’s plan. They want to put an offer on the table and force Biden into negotiations. A vote is expected next week.