Leaving drama behind, GOP warms to McCarthy in debt fight

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is working to round up the Republican votes needed to pass his debt ceiling package. It might be surprisingly easier than expected. That’s because the bill the Republican speaker has drafted includes many long-sought conservative priorities to cut spending. President Joe Biden says they are “wacko” Republican ideas that would harm Americans. Democrats are expected to vote against it. But Republicans are leaving the drama of their own party infighting behind, and rallying toward McCarthy’s plan. They want to put an offer on the table and force Biden into negotiations. A vote is expected next week.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.