Rochester man sentenced to over 19 years in prison for leading large-scale drug ring

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Rochester man has been sentenced to over 19 years in prison for his role in a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking ring.

Jerry Milliken, 40, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in November, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger.

Court documents say Milliken was the ringleader of a drug trafficking conspiracy, organizing the delivery of meth from a supplier in Kansas City, Missouri to sub-distributors in the Rochester area.

Between the fall of 2021 and the winter of 2022, law enforcement allegedly seized around 80 pounds of methamphetamine from the conspiracy.

Milliken’s prison sentence will be followed by five years of supervised release.

Aaron Dombovy, 30, one of Milliken’s coconspirators, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in November last year. He hasn’t been sentenced yet, but faces a minimum sentence of 10 years.

