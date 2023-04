20 millones de personas del sur al noreste de EE.UU. están bajo la amenaza de tormentas severas que provocaron rescates en el agua

Survey crew in McClain County (near Cole) just uploaded this picture back to the office. Four people were in this house when the tornado hit. All survived by sheltering under a mattress in their mud room. #okwx pic.twitter.com/STnh8nJGdo — NWS Norman (@NWSNorman) April 20, 2023

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.