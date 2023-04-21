Ex-Manhattan prosecutor set to testify before GOP-led House Judiciary Committee in May

By Lauren del Valle, Kara Scannell and Annie Grayer, CNN

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee have settled a court dispute where the prosecutor’s office tried to block congressional testimony from former prosecutor Mark Pomerantz, according to a new court filing Friday night.

Pomerantz is set to testify on May 12 and a lawyer from the district attorney’s office will be able to sit in on the deposition, the two sides acknowledged in statements.

The negotiated testimony ends a short-lived court fight that went to a federal appeals court over whether Pomerantz could share his work at the DA’s office before prosecutor Alvin Bragg brought charges against former President Donald Trump.

