“God, you can do anything”: Lodi baby declared dead has miraculous recovery

By TORI APODACA

LODI (KOVR) — A doctor is calling the story of a baby that fell into a Lodi jacuzzi and survived a miracle.

The Lorenzi family’s lives changed on Ash Wednesday. Magali and Pablo’s six kids were playing the back garden of their home after church. About 30 minutes later, they went to check on them.

“They panicked at that moment because they could not see Sofia around them anymore,” said Pablo Lorenzi, Sofia’s father.

The search for 19-month-old Sofia began. Pablo said one of the back gates to the pool must have been unlocked because he found her underwater in the jacuzzi. He believes she was there for about 10 to 15 minutes.

“When I found her, I was just in shock,” said Pablo. “My heart just dropped and I grabbed her really quick and I screamed as hard as I could for help.”

After failed attempts at CPR, Sofia was rushed to the hospital.

“Then at 17:47, the doctor had determined her cold because there was nothing else they could do for Sofia,” Pablo said.

One of Sofia’s nurses said the doctor declared her dead.

“I approached my daughter. I just saw her body and she just did not move, and she was just gone,” said Magali Lorenzi, Sofia’s mother.

Then, 18 minutes later, the nurse noticed Sofia started breathing again.

“How can you explain that scientifically?” said Sofia’s mother Magali Lorenzi. “God intervened in that moment.”

Doctors said Sofia had lost a lot of oxygen to her brain, and they wouldn’t know for sure if she would make it until they did an MRI five days later. That MRI gave them hope as it showed none of her other organs were damaged

“Her lungs were full of water, and they were recovered on the fifth or sixth day already,” said Pablo. “Now she is fully awake, moving her arms, legs and eyes.”

One of Sofia’s doctors wrote a letter to her, calling her his star, una estrella, because he did not think she was going to make it.

“They even went as far as to say she was gone,” said the doctor in the letter. “That girl was you, Sofia. And 18 minutes after they said hope was lost, you showed them it was not.”

After seven days in the ICU and 47 days in the recovery room at the hospital, Sofia was discharged on Wednesday.

“There is no doubt after I saw the miracle, I just said God you can do anything,” said Magali. “You can heal my daughter and I know you will complete the miracle.”

Sofia’s parents are taking her out of state for continued care. They are hopeful for her full recovery, and said they are grateful to God for saving their baby.

