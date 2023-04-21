‘Our children deserve to be found;’ The painful legacy of Native American boarding schools

By ELIZABETH COOK

RIVERSIDE COUNTY (KPIX) — It is a haunting chapter in American and California history: a school system that’s created to isolate Indigenous children and take away everything they know – including their birth names.

The first of three federal investigative reports has revealed some of the details. What’s horrible is that these schools were part of official U.S. policy. The goal was to assimilate these children into White society.

But according to the report, there was a broader objective in mind – to dispossess them of tribal lands as the U.S. continued to expand.

