Skip to Content
News
By
Published 11:19 AM

Shark found washed ashore in Orange Beach yields more surprises

KIFI

By WALA Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    ORANGE BEACH, Alabama (WALA) — Scientists found more surprises from a dead great hammerhead shark that washed ashore this week in Orange Beach.

According to a post on the City of Orange Beach Coastal Resources’ Facebook page, after being contacted by people who pulled it to shore, Coastal Resources staffers arrived quickly and were able to get it off of the beach.

The agency contacted a Mississippi State University Marine Fisheries Ecology researcher who sent a team to perform a necropsy on the 14-foot shark, which was found to have been pregnant with 40 shark pups.

The shark’s cause of death has not yet been determined, Coastal Resources said.

The agency’s staff called the large shark a rare find and unique case study.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content