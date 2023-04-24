Community Quilt Day event teaches ins and outs, history of quilting to public

By Joel Seymour

LEICESTER, North Carolina (WLOS) — It was all things quilts in Leicester this weekend, in honor of Community Quilt Day.

The free two-day event wrapped up Sunday, April 23, at the Sandy Mush Community Center.

Attendees got to learn about the ins and outs of quilting, and they were encouraged to bring their own unique pieces to show off.

“This quilt I’m holding is an antique quilt; we know nothing about it. It was donated to us — our organization, and we know nothing about it. So we really encourage people to find out the history of the quilt and put a label on it,” said Amy Mille, executive director of the Quilt Alliance.

Anyone who missed Sunday’s event but wants the chance to take part has opportunity to Sunday, April 30, for another community quilt day event in Leicester.

